Bandi calls for rescheduling Group 1 exam, withdrawing G.O. 29

Published - October 20, 2024 09:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday urged Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to immediately take steps to reschedule the Group 1 mains examination and also withdraw the contentious G.O. 29 in view of the protests by the aspirants.

In a public letter to the Chief Minister, Mr. Sanjay Kumar advised him not to take an obdurate stand on the issue and treat the agitating youth as “family members”. The current government order goes against the reserved category aspirants and restricting the number of candidates per post to 1:50 ratio is also unfair. More than 5,000 candidates belonging to the reserved categories have lost the chance of writing the examination because of the G.O., he claimed and pointed out that continuing protests is an indication of the angst among them.

