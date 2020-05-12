Telangana

BJP State president booked for lockdown violation

Bharatiya Janata Party State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar was booked for violating lockdown restrictions in Nalgonda on Tuesday, District Superintendent of Police A.V. Ranganath said in a press statement late on Tuesday.

Along with Mr. Sanjay Kumar, district president K. Sridhar Reddy and others were also booked under Section 188 IPC – “disobedience to order promulgated by a public servant,” at the Peddavoora police station.

Mr. Ranganath cited guidelines and restrictions on implementing effective lockdown, issued by the State government on May 7, and said conducting meetings with party activists and leaders in “large number” or organising gatherings were against the rules.

The BJP chief and Member of Parliament from Karimnagar Sanjay Kumar, who was in Nalgonda on Tuesday, visited sweet lime fields, interacted with aggrieved farmers and party leaders and later addressed the media in the Peddavoora police station limits.

“Nowhere the leaders had followed physical distancing norms, and also violated all lockdown regulations, hence Section 188 IPC invoked against them,” Mr. Ranganath said.

