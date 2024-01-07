GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Bandhu’ schemes cost us the Assembly polls: KTR

Those who did not get the benefits of the schemes voted against the BRS, says party working president

January 07, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao opined that different welfare ‘Bandhu’ schemes cost the party dearly in the Assembly elections as the non-beneficiaries voted against the party.

“In Nizamsagar mandal all the beneficiaries received Dalita Bandhu and people from other communities voted against the BRS,” he said while speaking at the Zaheerabad Lok Sabha election preparatory meeting at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday.

Mr. Rama Rao also expressed the opinion that the party would have fared much better had the candidates been changed in several constituencies. However, such mistakes would be rectified in Parliament elections, he said hinting at a change of candidates in several seats.

The Sircilla MLA was of the view that Parliament elections would see a three-cornered contest and such conditions would be favourable for the BRS to win maximum seats. Appealing to the cadre to take the ‘420 promises’ of the Congress to the people, he argued that Congress punctured its reputation within a month trying to escape from its policies.

He said people who voted for Congress were now repenting and were unhappy that Mr. K. Chandrashekhar Rao did not become the Chief Minister. People know the sincerity of KCR and his love for Telangana, he added.

