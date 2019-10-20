Bandh total in Karimnagar

One-day bandh call given by TSRTC JAC leaders and supported by the opposition parties was near total in the integrated Karimnagar district on Saturday.

All the shops, business establishments, cinema halls, petrol filling stations, hotels, banks and post offices and other establishments have voluntarily participated in the bandh. The TNGOs Karimnagar district unit leaders attended duties and staged lunch-hour demonstrations by wearing black badges in support of the RTC employees.

The RTC authorities were forced to confine the buses into the respective bus depots following the agitations launched by the RTC employees along with the Congress, BJP, TDP and Left parties and also student organisations such as ABVP, SFI, AISF and others. Not a single bus came out of the depot till evening following the bandh.

The police have arrested the opposition parties’ leaders as part of preventive custody and shifted them to police stations. The Congress leaders took out a procession in the busy Tower circle area as part of the bandh. The Left parties leaders belonging to CPI and CPM have took out processions in Karimnagar town in support of the bandh.