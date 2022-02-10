Bandh for demerger of five panchayats

“Bhadrachalam division” bandh, called by the JAC of various political parties including the CPI (M), the CPI and the Congress in pursuit of its demand for demerger of five gram panchayats, which were transferred to Andhra Pradesh in the immediate aftermath of the bifurcation in 2014, evoked a good response in Telangana’s tribal heartland of Bhadrachalam Agency on Thursday.

Activists of both Left parties and the Congress squatted in front of the bus stand in the temple town and raised slogans demanding passage of a special ordinance in Parliament to demerge the five Gram Panchayats situated in proximity to the temple town.

Speaking on the occasion, the JAC leaders alleged that the transfer of the five Gram Panchayats – Pichukalapadu, Kannaigudem, Yetapaka, Gundala and Purushothapatnam -- to AP in an “arbitrary manner” under the AP Reorganisation (Amendment) Act in 2014 left the Bhadrachalam town severely congested, devoid of parking spaces and a dumping yard for systematic disposal of garbage.

They demanded that these five gram panchayats be retransferred to Telangana’s Bhadrachalam division to mitigate inconvenience to local people, ensure hassle-free movement of people within Bhadrachalam Agency along the inter-State border and development of Bhadrachalam town, the gateway to the vast tribal heartland.

The CPI (M) Bhadrachalam town committee secretary Gaddam Swamy and a host of other local leaders took part in the demonstration.

The JAC has decided to hold a slew of protests including road blockades in Bhadrachalam and elsewhere in the division in the next few days to exert pressure on the Centre to concede the demand.