Bandh at Jainoor demanding death to rapists

People belonging to all segments of society, including caste organisations and political parties, on Saturday, staged a protest at Jainoor mandal headquarters demanding speedy trial and death punishment for the Yellapatar rapists.

Jainoor, a busy business centre in the tribal heartland of erstwhile undivided Adilabad district observed a bandh in protest.

A Scheduled Caste woman from Jainoor , a travelling vendor of vessels and balloons, had been gang raped and murdered brutally near Yellapatar in Lingapur mandal in the district on November 25.

Police had arrested the three accused — Shaikh Babu, Shaikh Shabuddin and Shakiha Maqdoom — within 24 hours of the crime.

The protesters obstructed flow of traffic on the busy Utnoor-Asifabad road for about three hours. They lifted the rasta roko after Asifabad DSP A. Satyanarayana and Jainoor CI J Suresh assured them that the family of the 30-year-old victim was being taken care of by the government in all aspects and trial will begin in fast track mode against the accused.