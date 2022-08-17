Bandaru congratulates Hasvi’s father on his daughter’s remarkable feat

Governor of Haryana Bandaru Dattatreya on Wednesday called up Venkat Satyanarayana Murki, father of Hasvi, who had scaled Mount Elbrus, the highest peak of the Caucasus mountains, and congratulated him on his daughter’s remarkable feat.

“Hasvi has brought rare laurels to Telangana and the entire nation. She is just 14 and studies in Class X, but is full of energy and unlimited possibilities. She will scale bigger heights in days to come. She has made us proud. I look forward to meeting her when she returns to Hyderabad. My best wishes for her future endeavours,” Mr. Dattatreya said.

Hasvi hails from Mancherial town and studies at Excellencia Infinitum School, Shamirpet. She scaled Mount Elbrus on August 15, while India was celebrating its 76th Independence Day.

The 14-year-old achieved the rare feat in just 24 hours from both the eastern and western sides braving the strong wind blowing at a speed of 45-km per hour and below minus 20 degrees Celsius temperature.