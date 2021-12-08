Newly elected MLC under MLAs quota Banda Parkash took oath as member of the Legislative Council on Wednesday. Protem chairman V Bhoopal Reddy administered the oath of office. Rajya Sabha member K. Keshava Rao, Ministers E. Dayakar Rao, Mahamood Ali, Satyavthi Rathod, MLAs G. Venkata Ramana Reddy, T. Rajaiah, MLCs M.S. Prabhakar Rao, Farooq Hussian and others were present.
Banda Prakash takes oath as MLC
Special Correspondent
HYDERABAD ,
December 08, 2021 23:00 IST
