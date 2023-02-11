ADVERTISEMENT

Banda Prakash files papers for Council Dy. Chairman post

February 11, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Banda Prakash, a member from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the Legislative Council, filed nomination for the election of Deputy Chairman post on Saturday.

Accompanied by Ministers V. Prashanth Reddy, T. Harish Rao, K.T. Rama Rao, Md. Mahamood Ali, E. Dayakar Rao, and Satyavathi Rathod, he submitted his nomination papers to Legislature Secretary V. Narasimha Acharyulu. Besides, legislators S. Madhusudana Chary, V. Gangadhar Goud, T. Madhu, N. Narender and others were present on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister and BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao finalised the name of Mr. Prakash for the Council Chairman post and instructed the party leaders to make arrangements for filing nomination papers. As the 40-member Counil has only 2 members from AIMIM, 1 form Congress and another 3 members form other organisations/independents, the elections is expected to be unopposed.

Meanwhile, the Government has appointed MLC T. Bhanu Prasada Rao as Chief Whip and MLC Sunkari Raju alias Shambipur Raju and Padi Kowshik Reddy as Whips in the Legislative Council with effect from February 11 (Saturday).

