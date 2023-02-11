HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Banda Prakash files papers for Council Dy. Chairman post

February 11, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Banda Prakash, a member from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the Legislative Council, filed nomination for the election of Deputy Chairman post on Saturday.

Accompanied by Ministers V. Prashanth Reddy, T. Harish Rao, K.T. Rama Rao, Md. Mahamood Ali, E. Dayakar Rao, and Satyavathi Rathod, he submitted his nomination papers to Legislature Secretary V. Narasimha Acharyulu. Besides, legislators S. Madhusudana Chary, V. Gangadhar Goud, T. Madhu, N. Narender and others were present on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister and BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao finalised the name of Mr. Prakash for the Council Chairman post and instructed the party leaders to make arrangements for filing nomination papers. As the 40-member Counil has only 2 members from AIMIM, 1 form Congress and another 3 members form other organisations/independents, the elections is expected to be unopposed.

Meanwhile, the Government has appointed MLC T. Bhanu Prasada Rao as Chief Whip and MLC Sunkari Raju alias Shambipur Raju and Padi Kowshik Reddy as Whips in the Legislative Council with effect from February 11 (Saturday).

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.