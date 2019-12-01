Ban sale of liquor on highways, says Uttam

Telangana Congress has blamed the State government for the rape and death of the veterinary doctor and took objection to the callousness with which the police behaved with the victim’s parents.

TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, speaking to the media after a meeting of the core committee of State Congress on Saturday attributed the rape to the increasing liquor sales in the State. He said the government was focussing only on increasing its revenue through liquor and not sensitising people enough. He also demanded that liquor be banned on the highways.

Expressing condolences to the family members of the victim, he said the party would stand by them in their fight for justice. Expeditious justice was possible only through a fast track court.

RTC issue

Mr. Reddy said the meeting also discussed the RTC employees’ strike issue. He said the High Court should also seriously consider the behaviour of the government during the strike.

“How can the government release ₹ 100 crore to Huzurnagar while it argued that it had no money to pay to the RTC. High Court should seriously think over what the government submitted in the court and how it behaved outside,” he said.

The meeting also discussed the Bharat Bachao programme on December 14 against the falling growth rate in the country and the poor handling of the economy by the Modi government.

Mr. Uttam Reddy said Municipal elections are likely to be held in January and party was prepared.

AICC incharge of Telangana RC Khuntia condemned the rape and murder of an hapless woman and demanded stringent action against the perpatrators.