Ban on use of drones till April 1

The Karimnagar Commissionerate of Police had banned the use of para-gliders, remote-controlled drones and remote-controlled micro light-aircraft till April 1 for reasons of security in the Karimnagar district.
In a press note here on Saturday, Commissioner of Police V. B. Kamalasan Reddy said they had banned the use of drones to avoid its use by the extremists and other anti-social elements. If anybody wants to use the drones for the marriage functions and other events, they should secure permission from the respective police authorities. The violators would be punished under IPC Section 188, the note stated.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.