Ban on use of drones till April 1

The Karimnagar Commissionerate of Police had banned the use of para-gliders, remote-controlled drones and remote-controlled micro light-aircraft till April 1 for reasons of security in the Karimnagar district.

In a press note here on Saturday, Commissioner of Police V. B. Kamalasan Reddy said they had banned the use of drones to avoid its use by the extremists and other anti-social elements. If anybody wants to use the drones for the marriage functions and other events, they should secure permission from the respective police authorities. The violators would be punished under IPC Section 188, the note stated.