Ban lifted on TS Discoms’ IEX trading

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
August 20, 2022 21:32 IST

After a day’s ban on participating in the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) to procure energy a day ahead, Telangana Discoms participated in the trading on Saturday to procure energy to meet the needs on Sunday as the National Load Dispatch Centre (NLDC) has lifted ban following reconciliation of accounts pertaining to payments made.

According to senior officials of the Telangana Discoms, the ban was lifted officially after midnight on Friday (Friday-Saturday) allowing the Discoms to go for procuring energy. The peak load met during Saturday was about 11,650 megawatt with the entire demand being met from TS-Genco’s own generation and from other generators having power purchase agreements (PPA) with Discoms.

In spite of procurement of energy in the IEX on Thursday for Friday’s needs, the peak load on the system was recorded at 12,277 MW during the day (Friday). The total energy consumption on Friday was 221.81 million units with 83.82 MU contribution/supply from thermal plants, including supply from Singareni, 41.73 MU from hydel units, 20.11 MU from non-renewable energy sources and another 76.16 MU from regular PPA suppliers.

