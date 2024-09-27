GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ban imposed against wall posters/graffiti in Hyderabad

Move to uphold aesthetic appeal of the City, says GHMC Commissioner

Published - September 27, 2024 09:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata on Friday issued orders imposing a ban on wall posters and graffiti in order to uphold the aesthetic appeal of the City and to maintain cleanliness of compound walls of private and public establishments.

Towards enforcement of the strictures, the deputy commissioners of various circles have been directed to convene a meeting with all local printers within their respective jurisdiction and ensure that no printing is taken up without valid permissions.

They are also to coordinate with the film theatre owners so as to ensure no film posters are pasted on walls. Penalties will be imposed for violations.

