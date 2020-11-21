Ban gatherings for poll campaign: CPI

HYDERABAD

‘Lack of social distancing likely to result in spurt of COVID cases’

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has requested the State Election Commission to ban public meetings, including the street-corner meetings, road shows and community meetings, as part of the campaigning for GHMC elections due to COVID-19 pandemic.

A delegation of CPI led by party’s district secretary of Hyderabad E.T. Narasimha met Secretary of SEC M. Ashok Kumar on Saturday and submitted a memorandum urging the latter to ban such gatherings as part of campaigning. They expressed dissatisfaction over violation of COVID-19 norms such as social distancing during the campaigning and said such gathering would lead explosion of COVID cases in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, major political parties such as ruling TRS and opposition BJP and Congress have planned several such gatherings as election meetings already.

