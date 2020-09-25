Balu lives in hearts of Singarenians forever

The legendary singer rendered the signature song of the Singareni Collieries in 2003

The passing away of legendary playback singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam on Friday has left over 46,000 strong employees of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) in state of emotional loss as it’s they who hear the inspirational signature song of the company rendered by the singer in late 2003 very often, including at all official events of the coal major.

It was during the peek of his career the popular multi-lingual singer recorded the inspirational song penned by communication officer of the company Gana Shankar Pujari, who is also a writer and singer. The song with four stanzas goes like this... “Jai Singareni, Jai Singareni, Jai Sirulaveni, Jai Kalpavalli, Jai Jai Kannathalli...”

According to the company officials, the idea of having an inspirational signature song for the company, particularly to be played during the official event of the company, including its annual Foundation Day celebrations, came to the mind of the then Chairman and Managing Director of the comapny R.H. Khwaja.

Following the CMD’s instructions, the then Executive Director (Marketing and PR) T.R.K. Rao, then Director (Admin) T. Sriram and others convinced Balasubrahmanyam to render the song composed and written by Mr. Pujari. On being asked about the significance of the song, the company officials had explained to the singer then that it would be an inspiring rendition that would be played in every official events of the company.