Ballot boxes Presidential poll dispatched

The ballot box that will be used in the 16 th Presidential election will arrive in the city late on Tuesday evening.

The ballot box is being transported in a passenger flight with a distinct ticket and seat allotted for “Mr. Ballot Box”. Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj said Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar along with election commissioner Anup Chandra dispatched ballot boxes to all the 30 State capitals on Tuesday. A contingent team of the office of the CEO was travelling with the ballot box in the flight, he said.