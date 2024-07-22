Ball Beverage to invest ₹700 crore in Telangana: Industries Minister Sridhar Babu

Telangana will get ₹700 crore investment with the Ball Beverage Packaging Pvt Ltd, which supplies aluminium cans to beer and soft drink majors, showing keen interest in expanding its business with investments in the State, Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu said.

The investment will also bring direct employment to 500 people and all the necessary assistance would be provided by the State government, the Minister told the representatives of the company including the Head of Corporate Affairs Ganesan who met him. The Ball Beverage Packaging is known for manufacturing and supplying aluminium cans to the beer, soft drinks and the perfume industry.

Packaging in aluminium tins will reduce excise duty

The Minister said that just 2% of the beer packed in Telangana comes in cans while the use of tins is around 25% in Karnataka and Maharashtra. To enhance the tin beer packaging, certain changes have to be made to the existing Excise Policy in Telangana, the Minister said further adding that he would discuss the issue with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao.

Mr. Sridhar Babu said that by packing 500 Ml beer in aluminium tins, the excise duty would be reduced and the government would garner an additional income of ₹285 crores annually.

Coca Cola plant in Peddapalli

The Minister said the Ball Beverages company would also be able to supply tins for the bottling of Coke as the Coca Cola company was willing to set up its new bottling unit in Peddapalli district. The company gave the assurance to the Minister during his recent visit to the United States where he held talks with Coca-Cola company in Atlanta, Georgia.