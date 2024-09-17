GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Balapur Ganesh laddu auctioned for ₹30 lakhs

Published - September 17, 2024 11:28 am IST - HYDERABAD

Serish Nanisetti
Serish Nanisetti

The three-decade long tradition of auctioning the laddu offered to Balapur Ganesh saw a new high on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) morning as it was sold for ₹30,01,000. Balapur is a farming community on the fringes of southern Hyderabad with many farmers still living in the village. The winning bid was made by Kolan Shankar Reddy, whose social media profile identifies him as a Bharatiya Janata Party politician. He outbid 22 others who had paid up money to show their interest in the auction.

In 1994, an offering of a similar laddu was sold for ₹450. At that time, it was bought by a farmer Kolan Mohan Reddy. If an inflation of 6.62% inflation was factored in the cost of the laddoo would have been ₹3078.8. However, the compounded annual growth rate showed 34.11%.  

The belief is not about eating the laddoo but sprinkling the offering in the farmlands owned by the farmers as well as in their property to enhance well being of the property owners and residents.

September 17, 2024

Telangana / Hyderabad

