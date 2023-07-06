HamberMenu
Balanagar flyover in Hyderabad named after Babu Jagjivan Ram

July 06, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The flyover at Balanagar has been named after former Deputy Prime Minister and prominent leader Babu Jagjivan Ram. Orders have been issued on Thursday, naming the flyover after the leader on the occasion of his death anniversary on July 6.

