Bala Vikasa supports 200 rural orphan students with financial aid for education

Published - October 07, 2024 01:03 pm IST - WARANGAL

The Hindu Bureau

Students with their cheques at a programme in Kazipet on Sunday (October 6, 2024) | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Bala Vikasa, a voluntary organisation, extended financial assistance to 200 orphan students from rural parts of Telangana to help them pursue higher education. Under its Orphan Solidarity Programme (OSP), in collaboration with SOPAR and Bala Vikasa’s Orphan Solidarity Club (OSC), it disbursed nearly ₹17 lakh in financial aid during a meeting held at Kazipet on Sunday (October 6, 2024).

About 102 college-going students received financial support ranging from ₹17,000 to ₹19,000 each. Additionally, seven students who scored over 85% marks were awarded a further scholarship of ₹7,000. Groceries and school supplies worth ₹5 lakh were also distributed.

The virtual event saw donors from around the world interacting with the students, offering career guidance, and encouraging them to remain resilient. Students were urged to give back to society when they grow. Bala Vikasa executive director Shoury Reddy Singareddy and programme manager Latha thanked the donors, while Bala Vikasa founder Bala T. Singareddy Gingras and SOPAR director Shobha Singareddy also participated virtually.

