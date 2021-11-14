Bal Rakshak vehicles for all districts

HYDERABAD

14 November 2021 23:29 IST

Thirty-three Bal Rakshak vehicles to rescue children in trouble were released by Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod to mark Children’s Day celebrations.

The vehicles, donated by private companies under corporate social responsibility, will be handed over to each of the 33 districts of the State. They can be accessed on phone number ‘1098’.

Women and Child Welfare Commissioner Divya Devarajan said the donors came forward on just a phone call.

Earlier, Ms. Rathod and Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav participated in the official Children’s Day celebrations at Ravindra Bharati. The event saw children presenting songs and performing dances.

Ms. Rathod said the celebration could not held on a grand scale last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Next year, it will be held at the district and State levels over seven days.