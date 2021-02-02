Bal Adalat receives over 500 petitions

Chairperson directs officials to address the issues immediately

Over 500 representations, including grievances related to children, came up before the “Bal Adalat”, a sitting of Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR)’s bench, in Bhadrachalam on Tuesday.

The day-long session was held under the aegis of SCPCR Chairperson J. Srinivasa Rao.

A five-year old physically challenged boy from Palvancha filed a petition complaining that his family was deprived of pension under the “differently-abled” category of the Aasara pension scheme despite fulfilling the eligibility criteria.

The Chairperson directed the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) officials to look into the grievance and expeditiously resolve it in a fortnight.

Pujitha from Polaram village in Yellandu mandal submitted a memorandum seeking SADAREM (Software for Assessment of Disabled Access Rehabilitation and Empowerment) certificate for securing “differently-abled” pension.

Umarani, a girl from Anantharam village in Karepalli mandal of Khammam district, complained that she was “denied” admission into the State-run residential junior college under the ST category.

Mr. Rao instructed the officials of the School Education Department to immediately admit her into the State-run educational institution by Wednesday and submit a compliance report to the Commission.

Grievances related to education and health among other issues besides various cases of violation of child rights came up for redressal during the Bal Adalat, sources said.

Earlier, the SCPCR chairperson along with the Commission members visited an exhibition organised by the Department of Women, Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens at the sub-Collector’s office premises.

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Bhadrachalam, Project Officer P. Gowtham, who is also the sub-Collector of Bhadrachalam, accompanied them.