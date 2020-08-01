Bakrid celebration muted in State

Id-ul-Adha, also known as Bakrid, was celebrated in a low-key manner on Saturday on account of COVID-19 pandemic.

All Eidgah across the State remains off limits for the public, as the Minorities Welfare Department did not allow special prayers or congregations, fearing transmission of the deadly virus.

The historic Mecca Masjid, which usually witnesses tens of thousands of worshippers on the occasion, was also closed to the public. Similarly, Shahi Masjid in Public Gardens was off limits for the public. People either prayed at home or in smaller neighbourhood mosques, even as most followed physical distancing norms. Ablutions were performed at home as mosque management had closed ablution places and toilets.

Sheep sale

While the sheep market began with a slow start, sales picked up late on Friday night. Many took to online booking, slaughtering and distribution of sheep and sheep meat.

Prayers were held in two spells due to the fact that mosque management committees did not wish to take any chances with the spread of the virus. Across the city, the usual Id greeting of hugging each other was not seen much as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, there was a shortage of butchers as they usually come to the city from Mahabubnagar, Rangareddy and Vikarabad districts and charge anywhere between ₹600 and ₹1,000. Due to high demand, local butchers charged ₹1,200 to ₹1,500 to clean sacrificed animals and cut the meat.