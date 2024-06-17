Bakrid celebrated marking the spirit of sacrifice

Special prayers at Idgah maidans and charity activities marked the celebration of Id-ul-Azha (Bakrid) in the erstwhile composite Karimnagar district on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scores of Muslims offered special prayers at Rekurthi and Chintakunta Idgah maidans to mark Bakrid, the festival of sacrifice. They greeted each other after offering Id prayers.

Qazi Manqabat Shah Khan and Khatib Mufti Mohammad Gias Mohiuddin were among those who offered special prayers at Saleh Nagar Idgah maidan in Karimnagar.

Bakrid was celebrated with religious fervour elsewhere in Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla and Peddapalli districts.

Charity activities like distribution of ‘qurbani’ meat to the poor marked Bakrid celebrations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.