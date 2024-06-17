ADVERTISEMENT

Bakrid celebrated marking the spirit of sacrifice

Published - June 17, 2024 07:15 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Special prayers at Idgah maidans and charity activities marked the celebration of Id-ul-Azha (Bakrid) in the erstwhile composite Karimnagar district on Monday.

Scores of Muslims offered special prayers at Rekurthi and Chintakunta Idgah maidans to mark Bakrid, the festival of sacrifice. They greeted each other after offering Id prayers.

Qazi Manqabat Shah Khan and Khatib Mufti Mohammad Gias Mohiuddin were among those who offered special prayers at Saleh Nagar Idgah maidan in Karimnagar.

Bakrid was celebrated with religious fervour elsewhere in Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla and Peddapalli districts.

Charity activities like distribution of ‘qurbani’ meat to the poor marked Bakrid celebrations.

