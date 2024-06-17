GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bakrid celebrated marking the spirit of sacrifice

Published - June 17, 2024 07:15 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Special prayers at Idgah maidans and charity activities marked the celebration of Id-ul-Azha (Bakrid) in the erstwhile composite Karimnagar district on Monday.

Scores of Muslims offered special prayers at Rekurthi and Chintakunta Idgah maidans to mark Bakrid, the festival of sacrifice. They greeted each other after offering Id prayers.

Qazi Manqabat Shah Khan and Khatib Mufti Mohammad Gias Mohiuddin were among those who offered special prayers at Saleh Nagar Idgah maidan in Karimnagar.

Bakrid was celebrated with religious fervour elsewhere in Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla and Peddapalli districts.

Charity activities like distribution of ‘qurbani’ meat to the poor marked Bakrid celebrations.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / religious festival or holiday / festivals

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.