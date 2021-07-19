Telangana

Bakkani Narasimhulu is new TDP chief

Former Shadnagar MLA Bakkani Narasimhulu has been appointed president of Telangana - Telugu Desam Party. He succeeds L. Ramana who recently joined the TRS.

TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu handed over the letter of appointment to Mr. Narasimhulu on Monday.

Speaking to reporters later, Mr. Narasimhulu said changing parties had become common for leaders these days. They also indulge in mudslinging at TDP after quitting the party, which is not good culture, he said.

Swearing to continue with the party, Mr. Narasimhulu attributed his rise to the opportunities given by Mr. Naidu. He said that he would lay the foundation for strengthening the party in Telangana.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 19, 2021 11:36:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/bakkani-narasimhulu-is-new-tdp-chief/article35415567.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY