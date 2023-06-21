Bairamalguda flyover slab collapses, two severely injured

June 21, 2023 08:36 am | Updated 08:36 am IST - HYDERABAD

In a freak accident, slabs of the flyover under construction in Bairamalguda collapsed in the wee hours of June 21, severely injuring a couple of workers.

The flyover is part of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) being implemented by GHMC, and connects Bairamalguda junction near L.B. Nagar with the Sagar Ring Road.

Freshly laid solid slab of the structure gave away even while the last layer was being poured at about 3.30 am, due to reasons still to be determined. Two grievously injured workers have been shifted to a corporate hospital, while a few others with minor injuries are being treated in other private hospitals, officials shared.

Damage & loss of lives could have been heavy had the incident taken place at the peak traffic hours, sources say.

A concrete mixer hitting the support structure of the slab while backing is suspected to be the reason for the accident, they said.

