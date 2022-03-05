‘Bahujana Rajyadikara Yatra’ to begin in Jangaon today

The ‘Bahujana Rajyadikara Yatra’ led by State Bahujan Samaj Party chief R.S. Praveen Kumar will begin at Khilashapur village of Jangaon district on Sunday.

A huge public meeting in the evening will mark the beginning of the 300-day journey from the village.

Khilashapur is the launching venue because it was the birthplace of bahujan ruler Sarvai Papanna goud, a toddy tapper who later turned a revolutionary against the Mughals for political power of the weaker sections, the organisers said.

The 300-day long yatra by Mr. Praveen Kumar will be a ‘mass contact programme’ for interactions, to learn about people’s grievances, and making them aware of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s unfulfilled promises.

“The yatra will mobilise the masses towards democracy, while reminding the hunger deaths of farmers and youths and the frustration of the unemployed who fought for separate Telangana,” they noted.