Bahujan ideology is in the DNA of BRS, say former Ministers

March 20, 2024 04:36 am | Updated 04:37 am IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has welcomed the decision of former IPS officer R.S. Praveen Kumar to join the party without succumbing to pressure tactics from the ruling Congress.

Speaking to newspersons, former Ministers Koppula Eshwar and V. Srinivas Goud and Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav criticised those leaders leaving the party after enjoying power and posts here and they compared them with traitors who left the party during the movement for statehood.

They stated that the bahujan ideology was strong in BRS and it meant Bahujan Rashtra Samithi too and that was the reason why the Congress party was trying to wean away strong bahujan leaders from the party. They asked the BRS ranks to have patience and be strong to bide their time as the party would bounce back to power in the next Assembly elections.

Mr. Eshwar and Mr. Srinivas Goud said several intellectuals, following the example of Mr. Praveen Kumar, were ready to join the BRS in the coming days. They alleged that the interest Revanth Reddy government was showing in ordering inquiries was not being shown in implementing path-breaking schemes including water for irrigation and drinking needs. Mr. Eshwar said the language being used by the Chief Minister attracts criminal cases.

Mr. Lingaiah Yadav said it was only under the leadership of K. Chandrasekhar Rao that individuals like him got opportunities to go to the Upper House in Parliament as they were picked up from nowhere to give representation to unrepresented sections. They alleged that Rythu Bandhu and Dalit Bandhu schemes were stopped only to deny benefits received by people during the BRS regime. On MLC K. Kavitha’s arrest, they said it was done to target KCR politically.