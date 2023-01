January 13, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A sub-inspector of police working at Bahadurpura police station here was caught red-handed by Anti-Corruption Bureau officials while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹8000 on Friday.

Accused officer R. Sravan Kumar, it said, had demanded the money from one Md. Mujeeb to let go his son in a cheating case and return the cell phone, reportedly collected as part of the case.

The officer was arrested, and was being produced before the ACB special court.