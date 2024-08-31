Bag with ₹35 lakh snatched from commuter in Hyderabad

The Gudimalkapur police formed five teams to nab two bike-borne men who snatched a bag with ₹35 lakh from a person travelling home in Rethibowli on Friday night.

According to the police, Srikanth, a jewellery shop employee, was headed home around 11.30 p.m. on Friday when the duo picked his bag. “He was carrying the money to deposit in the bank the next day. Preliminary enquiry indicates that the men were aware of the cash in the bag and targeted him,” said the police.

A complaint was lodged at Gudimalkapur police station following which five teams were formed to trace and nab the men. The police are currently analysing CCTV footage in the surrounding areas for clues.