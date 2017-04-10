Badi Baata fails to enthuse school drop-outs

There is lukewarm response to the Jayashankar Badi Baata programme intended to bring back school drop-outs, with poor participation of elected representatives and officials in the campaign.

In the 10-day-long campaign launched on April 3, all elected representatives — from MP down to the local ward member — are supposed to take part, but there is no inkling of their participation anywhere. The programme is being run only with teachers, headmasters, and locally available leaders.

Therefore, the programme lost sheen and appears to be ineffective in motivating parents to send their wards to schools. Despite review meetings being held everyday, reports say that there is no improvement in the campaign which has been low-key. However, district Collector Yogitha Rana accompanied by Sub-Collector, Bodhan toured in Renjal mandal and participated in the campaign on April 4. She administered Aksharabhyasam to children and took classes by donning the role of a teacher.

In the survey conducted in the month of September last, 466 school drop-out children were identified in 27 mandals. The figure itself gave rise to doubts. Of the total number of drop-outs, boys constituted 282 and girls 184 and those who are between 11 and 14 years are high in number. Parents are engaging the children either to look after their younger siblings or for menial works for small wages, resulting in low attendance at schools.

Migration problem

Migration of parents, lack of awareness on education, absence of family support and motivation and need for small-time jobs are causes for the drop-out rate. Unless they are plugged first, any number of campaigns may not be successful. The new condition that the Anganwadis must be on the premises of schools so as to closely observe the progress of children and also their whereabouts might help contain the problem to an extent. Meanwhile, the Education Department claimed that last year it could bring back over 3,000 children to the schools.