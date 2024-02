February 23, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana State BC Commission chairman Vakulabharanam Krishnamohan Rao said the backward classes would greatly benefit once the government finalises the modalities of the caste survey. Speaking to reporters at Tirumala after a darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy, Mr. Krishnamohan said he was happy at the government’s decision to carry out caste survey.