Back me in transforming lives, KCR asks people

December 05, 2022 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - MAHABUBNAGAR

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has asked people of the State to accompany him in taking forward the process of its transformation and cautioned the youth, the educated lot and intellectuals against the attempts being made to divide the society by fanning communal passions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I will be with you and you be with me in taking forward the transformation for betterment of lives,” he said, addressing a public meeting at Mahabubnagar on Sunday. He accused the Centre of scuttling the progress of Telangana by denying the due devolution of funds/taxes and imposing FRBM cuts.

The Prime Minister himself had spoken of toppling the KCR government and he also spoke of 40 Trinamool Congress MLAs being in touch with the BJP in West Bengal, the Chief Minister said, seeking to know whether a Prime Minister could speak like that. To make the Opposition fall in line, the BJP government at the Centre was harassing the Opposition parties with cases and raids, he said.

Instead of waiting for people’s verdict in its favour, the BJP was trying to come to power through backdoor method in some States, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said, explaining how some “thieves” had come to Telangana recently to poach TRS MLAs. But they were caught red-handed and put behind bars. “Revolt must begin from somewhere and why can’t it be from Telangana”, he asked people.

The gathering responded positively and loudly when Mr. Rao, who is also the president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), asked them whether he should go to Delhi with Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to influence politics at national level. “I will go to Delhi only if you back me here strongly,” he told them.

Referring to erstwhile combined Mahabubnagar, the Chief Minister said the district was neglected by successive governments in combined Andhra Pradesh, but it was transforming into a hub of development with drinking water and power problems already addressed completely and irrigation potential going up. “That’s why reverse migration is taking place and the number of buses running to Mumbai carrying people going there for better livelihood is coming down,” he stated.

He announced sanction of another ₹15 crore each to the 14 constituencies in combined Mahabubnagar in addition to ₹5 crore each already given under Assembly Constituency Development Programme. He promised sanction of an additional 1,000 double-bedroom houses each to every constituency and also a stadium. Works on Palamuru-Rangareddy project too would be speeded up soon by overcoming the hurdles being created against its completion.

The Chief Minister said Mahabubnagar was also being developed as an industrial hub with a food park and plan for a ₹9,500 crore lithium-ion battery factory to be set up there crystallised recently.