Bachupally plots yield ₹81 crore

March 02, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The HMDA could rake in ₹80.65 crore through sale of open plots in Bachupally village of Medchal-Malkajgiri district in an online auction on Thursday.

In the first phase of the e-auction conducted in two sessions throughout the day, a total 50 plots covering an extent of 13,635 square yards went under the hammer, a statement from HMDA said.

The total up-set price of the plots was ₹34.09 crore, fixed at ₹25,000 per square yard. The average bid price was ₹59,149 per square yard, which is 135 per cent increase the up-set price, the statement said.

The highest price received was ₹68,000 per square yard, it said. The auction was facilitated by MSTC, a public sector undertaking.