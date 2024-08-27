Baby girl rescued, kidnapper arrested by Kachiguda police within 12 hours

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kachiguda police rescued a one-year-old girl and arrested a woman suspect who kidnapped her, within 12 hours of the crime being reported.

The suspect was identified as Dasari Manjula, 29, a rag picker from Kamareddy district who was arrested near Dabeerpura railway station while she was trying to escape with the child.

According to the police, the baby girl was kidnapped from Kachiguda railway station on the intervening night of August 26 and 27. Following the complaint around 2 a.m. on August 27, six special teams were formed and footage from 50-60 CCTV cameras between Kachiguda railway station and Dabeerpura railway station were analysed.

Investigation revealed that Manjula had previous enmity towards the complainant Mamatha. “The two women had a fight about two months ago when they were staying together at the railway station and Mamatha allegedly robbed ₹1,500 from her. In order to take revenge, Manjula along with her sister’s husband Munna kidnapped the baby,” the police explained.

After kidnapping the child, Manjula went to Dabeerpura railway station in an auto-rickshaw with a plan to take the child to Kamareddy.

