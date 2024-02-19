GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Baby girl found abandoned near Ramasamudram lake

February 19, 2024 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - HYDERABAD 

The Hindu Bureau

A baby girl was found abandoned near the Ramasamudram lake in Miyapur, Hyderabad, on Sunday morning. 

According to the Miyapur police, locals heard the cries of a baby around 10.30 a.m. On information, a police patrol went to the spot and found a baby girl by the edge of the lake. 

An FIR was lodged under Section 317 of the Indian Penal Code by the Miyapur police against the unidentified person who abandoned the baby. 

However, the investigating officers hit a roadblock as there was no CCTV camera anywhere around the lake. “There has been no progress so far in tracing the person. We are checking all the routes to the pond, but there is not sufficient surveillance in the area,” Miyapur police Inspector V. Durga Rama Linga said, adding that efforts are on to identify the child’s background and information about the parents.

The baby, less than a month old, was taken to a nearby private hospital for checkup and was shifted to the Women Development and Child Welfare department’s Shishu Vihar in Ameerpet.

