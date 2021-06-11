Baby feeding kiosk at Lingampally railway station

HYDERABAD

11 June 2021 20:54 IST

More such facilities being set up with assistance of Rotary Club

A baby feeding (lactation) kiosk to facilitate nursing mothers was inaugurated on platform number one of Lingampalli Railway Station by DRM-Secunderabad Abhay Kumar Gupta in the presence of Rotary District Governor, Hyderabad, N.V. Hanumanth Reddy and international badminton player Sikki Reddy on Friday.

The kiosk with the cubicles set around will immensely help the nursing mothers duly providing privacy for lactation (breastfeeding) of their kids, while undertaking rail journey. Railways are planning to set up more such kiosks/cubicles in various important stations across Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Vijayawada divisions with the assistance of Rotary Club for the benefit of nursing mothers.

Already three such baby feeding kiosks have been set up at Begumpet, Hyderabad and Secunderabad Railway stations so far, a press release said.

