Baby dies of accidental strangulation

Baby gets entangled in cradle’s rope

Special Correspondent RAJANNA SIRCILLA
August 30, 2022 22:33 IST

A one-year-old baby girl died in a swing after the cradle’s rope accidentally got entangled around her neck in Mustafanagar village of Gambhiraopet mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district on Tuesday.

According to sources, the baby, daughter of a lower-rung government employee, met with a tragic end in the swing after suffering accidental strangulation while her mother was busy with her household chores and father away from home.

On noticing the baby lying in the swing unconscious, her mother immediately took her to a hospital, where the doctors pronounced her brought dead, sources added.

A pall of gloom descended on the village following the heartrending incident.

