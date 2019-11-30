Baby abducted from Khammam hospital rescued

An 18-day-old baby girl, who was allegedly kidnapped by a woman from the District Headquarters Hospital here on Tuesday, was rescued by the police from the abductor, an issueless woman from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, and her five accomplices here on Saturday morning.

The baby was handed over to her mother Ch Ramadevi, 21, an impoverished tribal woman of Kandukuru village of Vemsoor mandal, by Khammam Police Commissioner Tafseer Iqbal, ending her nearly 96 hours of agonising wait for her ailing child. Police claimed to have achieved breakthrough in the case by tracing the baby based on the vital clues obtained from the CCTV footage and the cell phone tower location of one of the abductors who tried to admit the baby suffering from a serious respiratory problem to a private hospital in the town early on Saturday.

A police team tasked with investigating the kidnap case tracked the movement of the accused, who arrived here from Mylavaram in AP in the early hours of the day. The cops arrested six persons including the main accused G Kalyani, 27, an issueless woman of Pulluru village in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district.

She allegedly plotted the kidnap and executed the plan in connivance with five others including Sk. Shahnaz, an ayah of a Khammam-based nursing home, Nagendra, a nurse of a private hospital in Khammam and three men belonging to AP on Tuesday. Police said the main accused Kalyani resorted to the abduction of the baby unable to cope with the ‘persistent threats’ from her husband to divorce her over the “infertility problems.”

She allegedly struck a deal with Shahnaz to help her in identifying and lifting a baby from the district headquarters hospital and paid her ₹ 15,000 in advance. The accused reportedly confessed to the police that they had chosen the District Headquarters Hospital for their baby abduction plan due to “unrestrained access” to the hospital and “relatively low security” at its entrance.

It may be mentioned that the woman abducted the baby by hoodwinking the unsuspecting mother of the ailing baby from the Mother and Child Healthcare Centre (M&CHC) in the State-run hospital on Tuesday as per a pre-planned conspiracy. It triggered public outcry over the “serious security lapses” in the hospital.