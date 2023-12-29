B.A. degree conferred on 17 lifers at Cherlapally Central Prison

December 29, 2023 10:58 am | Updated 11:04 am IST - HYDERABAD

A total of 17 inmates serving life sentences at Central Prison, Cherlapally, have achieved milestones by receiving B.A. degrees in Sociology, Public Administration and Political Science. The degrees were conferred on them during the 25th convocation ceremony of the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University, Jubilee Hills, on December 28.

The recipients of these degrees, most of whom hail from rural backgrounds and possess secondary education qualifications such as S.S.C. and Intermediate, demonstrated a keen interest in pursuing higher education. Prison officials encouraged and supported the inmates in their pursuit of academic advancement, as part of the rehabilitation and reformation process, said superintendent of Central Prison, Cherlapally.

The prison facilitated the educational journey of the inmates by providing access to the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University centre within the prison premises. Since the establishment of this educational centre, 164 life convicts have successfully completed their graduation, while 56 life convicts have achieved post-graduation milestones.

