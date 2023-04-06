B. Tech student killed as bike hits road divider, friend escapes with injuries

April 06, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

An engineering student died in a road mishap at Ibrahimpatnam on Thursday morning, while his friend escaped with injuries.

Police said that one of the teenagers was riding the bike in high speed without a helmet.

The deceased, Kummadi Shiva Kumar Reddy, 19, a B.Tech student of Vignan Bharati, was a resident of BN Reddy Nagar at Vanasthalipuram. He was on his way with his friend and classmate, Boda Jaswanth Reddy, 19, on Thursday morning when the accident occurred.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Around 10:30 a.m., while Shiva was riding the bike and Jaswanth was riding pillion, he allegedly lost control and rammed a road divider near Mangalpally crossroads. The collision threw them off the vehicle. While Shiva died on the spot with severe head injuries, Jaswanth escaped with minor injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital,” police said.

A case was registered and Shiva’s body was shifted for post-mortem.