ADVERTISEMENT

B. Tech student killed as bike hits road divider, friend escapes with injuries

April 06, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

An engineering student died in a road mishap at Ibrahimpatnam on Thursday morning, while his friend escaped with injuries.

Police said that one of the teenagers was riding the bike in high speed without a helmet.

The deceased, Kummadi Shiva Kumar Reddy, 19, a B.Tech student of Vignan Bharati, was a resident of BN Reddy Nagar at Vanasthalipuram. He was on his way with his friend and classmate, Boda Jaswanth Reddy, 19, on Thursday morning when the accident occurred.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Around 10:30 a.m., while Shiva was riding the bike and Jaswanth was riding pillion, he allegedly lost control and rammed a road divider near Mangalpally crossroads. The collision threw them off the vehicle. While Shiva died on the spot with severe head injuries, Jaswanth escaped with minor injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital,” police said.

A case was registered and Shiva’s body was shifted for post-mortem.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US