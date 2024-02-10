ADVERTISEMENT

B Tech student found dead after campus placement drive

February 10, 2024 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old final year engineering student of Malla Reddy Engineering College was found dead at his hostel room. The Petbasheerabad police booked a case.

Police said that the student, Mohammed, was found hanging in his hostel room by his hostelmates. “Preliminary enquiry revealed that he was reportedly upset over not getting a job during the recent placement drive in the college,” said the officials from the Petbasheerabad police.

 A case was booked under Section 174 (suspicious death) of the CrPC and the body was shifted for post mortem examination.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(Roshini suicide prevention helpline number are: 8142020033/44 and 040 66202000/2001.)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US