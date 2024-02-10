GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

B Tech student found dead after campus placement drive

February 10, 2024 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old final year engineering student of Malla Reddy Engineering College was found dead at his hostel room. The Petbasheerabad police booked a case.

Police said that the student, Mohammed, was found hanging in his hostel room by his hostelmates. “Preliminary enquiry revealed that he was reportedly upset over not getting a job during the recent placement drive in the college,” said the officials from the Petbasheerabad police.

 A case was booked under Section 174 (suspicious death) of the CrPC and the body was shifted for post mortem examination.

(Roshini suicide prevention helpline number are: 8142020033/44 and 040 66202000/2001.)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.