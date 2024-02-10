B Tech student found dead after campus placement drive

February 10, 2024 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - HYDERABAD

A 22-year-old final year engineering student of Malla Reddy Engineering College was found dead at his hostel room. The Petbasheerabad police booked a case.

Police said that the student, Mohammed, was found hanging in his hostel room by his hostelmates. “Preliminary enquiry revealed that he was reportedly upset over not getting a job during the recent placement drive in the college,” said the officials from the Petbasheerabad police.

A case was booked under Section 174 (suspicious death) of the CrPC and the body was shifted for post mortem examination.

(Roshini suicide prevention helpline number are: 8142020033/44 and 040 66202000/2001.)