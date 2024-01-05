ADVERTISEMENT

B Tech student falls to death in college campus

January 05, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The police have informed the victim’s parents and are trying to ascertain the details from the victim’s classmates

The Hindu Bureau

An 18-year-old engineering student died after falling from the fifth floor of her college in Rudraram, in neighbouring Sangareddy district, on Friday.

The deceased was a B Tech first year student of Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM) Deemed to be University, said the police. “She fell from the fifth floor of a building on the college campus and succumbed to injuries while she was being shifted to a nearby hospital by the management,” said the police.

In a disturbing video of the incident doing rounds on social media, she was seen hanging up a phone call before trying to climb back from a ledge on the building but slipped and fell. Officials said that they have collected her phone, laptop and other belongings to verify the details and motive behind the death. “The phone is locked and so is the laptop. Her parents, who reside in Kukatpally, were informed about the incident. We are questioning her classmates and friends,” added the police.

(Roshini suicide prevention helpline number are: 8142020033/44 and 040 66202000/2001.)

CONNECT WITH US