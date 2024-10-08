ADVERTISEMENT

Azharuddin appears before ED in money laundering case

Published - October 08, 2024 12:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Agency is probing alleged misappropriation of Hyderabad Cricket Association funds to the tune of ₹20 crore

The Hindu Bureau

Mohammed Azharuddin.

Former cricketer and Congress leader Mohammed Azharuddin on Tuesday (October 8, 2024) appeared for questioning at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office here. This comes after he was summoned in a money laundering case linked to the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

ADVERTISEMENT

The ED had issued fresh summons to the 61-year-old former Member of Parliament to appear before it on October 8 after he skipped a deposition on October 3. However, Mr. Azharuddin had requested more time, and the agency subsequently issued fresh summons ordering him to appear on October 8.

The investigation centered on suspected financial misconduct within the HCA, for which the ED had conducted searches in November 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ongoing money laundering probe followed three FIRs and chargesheets filed by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau regarding the alleged misappropriation of HCA funds to the tune of ₹20 crore. The accusations included irregularities in the procurement of diesel generator sets, fire-fighting systems and canopies for the Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The ED stated that its previous raids had led to the seizure of digital devices, incriminating documents, and unaccounted cash totalling ₹10.39 lakh.

Mr. Azharuddin, who began his political career by winning the Moradabad Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh in 2009, is a working president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US