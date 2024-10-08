GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Azharuddin appears before ED in money laundering case

Agency is probing alleged misappropriation of Hyderabad Cricket Association funds to the tune of ₹20 crore

Published - October 08, 2024 12:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Mohammed Azharuddin.

Mohammed Azharuddin.

Former cricketer and Congress leader Mohammed Azharuddin on Tuesday (October 8, 2024) appeared for questioning at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office here. This comes after he was summoned in a money laundering case linked to the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

The ED had issued fresh summons to the 61-year-old former Member of Parliament to appear before it on October 8 after he skipped a deposition on October 3. However, Mr. Azharuddin had requested more time, and the agency subsequently issued fresh summons ordering him to appear on October 8.

The investigation centered on suspected financial misconduct within the HCA, for which the ED had conducted searches in November 2023.

The ongoing money laundering probe followed three FIRs and chargesheets filed by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau regarding the alleged misappropriation of HCA funds to the tune of ₹20 crore. The accusations included irregularities in the procurement of diesel generator sets, fire-fighting systems and canopies for the Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad.

The ED stated that its previous raids had led to the seizure of digital devices, incriminating documents, and unaccounted cash totalling ₹10.39 lakh.

Mr. Azharuddin, who began his political career by winning the Moradabad Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh in 2009, is a working president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee.

Published - October 08, 2024 12:50 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.