‘Azadi Ki Rail’ programme launched in Nampally

Four railway stations under SCR jurisdiction - Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntur and Gadwal as well as the Telangana Express will be hosting historic events during the week to commemorate 75 years of independent India as part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ across the length and breadth of the country, it was announced on Monday.

Railways have decided to celebrate the occasion by giving special focus to 75 railway stations and 27 trains associated with the freedom struggle across the nation. SCR in-charge General Manger Arun Kumar Jain launched the programme at the Nampally station as it has earned a special place as Mahatma Gandhi visited the city several times during the freedom movement between 1929 and 1934.

“It is a great initiative on part of the government and the Indian Railways to honour the rich legacy of our freedom struggle for independent nation,” he said and called upon the people to recognise, respect and honour those great freedom fighters that fought and laid down their lives for an independent nation.

“I hope these ‘Azadi Ki Rail’ events will spread the message of the contribution and sacrifices of various freedom fighters to the public,” he said. A host of cultural and historic events are being planned for the celebrations including plays, light and sound shows, etc. The four stations will also be decked up appropriately. Secunderabad DRM A.K. Gupta and other senior officials were present.