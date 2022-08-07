Azadi Gaurav yatras of Congress from Aug. 9

August 07, 2022 20:30 IST

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka said that it was the responsibility of every Congress worker to spread the role of the party in India’s Independence movement during the “Azadi Gaurav” yatra to be conducted across the State from August 9 to 15.

Speaking at the meeting of District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents on Sunday to discuss the preparations for the Azadi Gaurav Yatra, he said that the present generation should be made aware of the sacrifices of the Congress leaders and workers and how they achieved Independence braving the mighty British. He said the respect that India commands at the international level now was due to the contribution of the party in building a modern India.

TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud said that every district should conduct these yatras marking 75 years of Indian Independence from August 9. He said the DCC presidents should ensure that the yatras should be conducted at least for 75 kms with 75 prominent people connecting all the constituencies.

He said the yatras were being planned as part of the AICC’s call to celebrate 75 years of Independence and to tell the present generation how Congressmen sacrificed their lives and led the fight to seek Independence from the British. He said the zoom meeting of the DCC presidents was organised on the instructions of TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy.